Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Serious Men’ to hit Netflix on October 2

Writen by Bhavesh Mandalia, the movie is based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Manu Joseph

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming feature “Serious Men”, headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will premiere on Netflix on October 2. Writen by Bhavesh Mandalia, the movie is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Manu Joseph.

Siddiqui said “Serious Men” brings to end his long wait to collaborate with Mishra.

“I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch ‘Serious Men’ and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti,” the actor said in a statement.

The film chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

Produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas, “Serious Men” also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar, and introduces actor Indira Tiwari.

Siddiqui was last seen in Netflix’s crime-thriller “Raat Akeli Hai”, directed by Honey Trehan.