Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Kangana Ranaut’s production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming home production “Tiku weds Sheru”.

The news was announced via the official Instagram handle of Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films on Tuesday night.

“The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru….We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon,” the post read.

The project marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.

Besides this film, the 47-year-old actor will be seen opposite Neha Sharma in “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”.

To be directed by Sai Kabir, “Tiku weds Sheru” is said to be a love story with a dash of satire and dark humour.