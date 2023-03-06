Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to estranged wife’s allegations: “My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days”

March 06, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui claimed a few days ago that the Bollywood actor has thrown away her and their children out of his house, Nawazuddin has finally broken the silence and reacted to the accusations.

Captioning it as “not an allegation but expressing my emotions”, the actor shared a detailed statement via his social media profile. Claiming that he has been termed as a “bad guy everywhere because of my silence” and “social media platforms, press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos”. he shared a few points.

Reiterating how Aaliya and he are divorced and are functioning based on an understanding only for their kids, he said, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it’s been too long an absence? My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

The actor went on to say that Aaliya had abandoned the children in Dubai for months before calling them back to India on the pretext of demanding money. “On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities.” Also pointing out how he financed three of her films that have cost him crores, costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income, he added, “She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

Speaking about his children, Siddiqui said, “Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands.”

“Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction,” he concluded.

These allegations by Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui levied against each other have come a month after the Bombay High Court suggested that they attempt to resolve their differences amicably.

On the professional front, Siddiqui has films like Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah in different stages of production.