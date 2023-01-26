ADVERTISEMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Venkatesh-starrer 'Saindhav'

January 26, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise ‘HIT,’ took to Twitter to share the news of Siddiqui’s casting

PTI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sailesh Kolanu

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has boarded "Saindhav", a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, the makers said Thursday.

Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise "HIT", took to Twitter to share the news of Siddiqui's casting.

"Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S.

"It’s gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75," Kolanu wrote alongside a photograph with the actor.

"Saindhav", starring Venkatesh in the title role, is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Siddiqui was last seen in the 2022 action film "Heropanti 2".

