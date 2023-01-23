ADVERTISEMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Afwaah’ to release on February 24

January 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film also features Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu

PTI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha, and Sudhir Mishra from the sets of ‘Afwaah’ | Photo Credit: @Nawazuddin_S/Twitter

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming directorial venture Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to release theatrically on February 24, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as a quirky thriller, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

Mishra said Afwaah highlights an important issue and he is looking forward to reaction. "'Afwaah' is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen," the director said in a statement.

Sinha said working on the film as a producer was a creatively fulfilling experience. "Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters," he added.

Kumar said he is thrilled to be associated with the team of Afwaah. "The power-packed team of 'Afwaah' has done a brilliant job and this is something that will be worth a watch for movie lovers. I am happy to present it to the audience," the producer said.

Actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu round out the cast.

