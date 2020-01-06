Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘OS-7’ Hindi remake?

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the frontrunner to reprise R Parthiban’s character in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (OS 7). Taking to his Twitter account, Parthiban shared a photo with Nawazuddin and stated that the actor is interested in the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

It must be noted that Oththa Seruppu Size 7, a solo-act film acted and directed by Parthiban, went to a couple of film festivals including the 17th Chennai International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, Parthiban is currently working on his forthcoming project titled Iravin Nizhal, which is touted to be Asia’s first single-act film.