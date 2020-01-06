Movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘OS-7’ Hindi remake?

Parthiban with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Parthiban with Nawazuddin Siddiqui  

more-in

Bollywood actor is the front runner to reprise R Parthiban’s role in ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the frontrunner to reprise R Parthiban’s character in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (OS 7). Taking to his Twitter account, Parthiban shared a photo with Nawazuddin and stated that the actor is interested in the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

It must be noted that Oththa Seruppu Size 7, a solo-act film acted and directed by Parthiban, went to a couple of film festivals including the 17th Chennai International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, Parthiban is currently working on his forthcoming project titled Iravin Nizhal, which is touted to be Asia’s first single-act film.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Hindi cinema
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:45:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/nawazuddin-siddique-in-os-7-hindi-remake/article30492271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY