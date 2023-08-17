Naveen Chandra’s next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled ‘Eleven’

August 17, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Actor Naveen Chandra’s next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Eleven. Directed by debutant Lokkesh Ajls, who previously worked as an associate to director Sundar C, the film had its pooja function today and is set to go on floors soon.

Billed as an investigative thriller, the film stars Reyaa Hari as the female lead. Abhirami, Dileepan and Riythvika are also part of the cast.

Eleven has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan, editing by Srikanth NB, and music composed by D Imman. Actor Reyaa is also producing the film along with Ajmal Khan under the AR Entertainment banner.

Naveen, previously seen in Ammu, Thaggede Le, and Veera Simha Reddy, will be seen next in Shankar-Ram Charan’sGame Changer and Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X. He will also be seen alongside Sasikumar in a yet-untitled Tamil film.