Naveen Chandra’s bilingual mystery thriller ‘Eleven’ gets a release date

Published - October 13, 2024 11:58 am IST

The film is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajils

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Chandra in a still from ‘Eleven’ | Photo Credit: Telugu Filmnagar/YouTube

Eleven, the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, headlined by Naveen Chandra, is all set to release in theatres on November 15, the makers announced on Saturday (October 12, 2024). The film, billed as a mystery thriller, is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls.

In June, the makers released a teaser of the film that showed Naveen play a steadfast police officer assigned to solve an unsolved murder case.

‘Inspector Rishi’ series review: Naveen Chandra headlines a mostly engaging but predictable investigative horror

The cast of Eleven also includes Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Varma, Arjai, and Kireeti Damaraju among others.

With music scored by D Imman, the film has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and editing by Srikanth NB. The film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner AR Entertainment.

Notably, Naveen Chandra was seen earlier this year in the Tamil investigative horror series Inspector Rishiand recently in the Telugu action drama Satyabhama.

Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience
