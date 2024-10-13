Naveen Chandra’s bilingual mystery thriller ‘Eleven’ gets a release date

Eleven, the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, headlined by Naveen Chandra, is all set to release in theatres on November 15, the makers announced on Saturday (October 12, 2024). The film, billed as a mystery thriller, is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls.

In June, the makers released a teaser of the film that showed Naveen play a steadfast police officer assigned to solve an unsolved murder case.

The cast of Eleven also includes Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Varma, Arjai, and Kireeti Damaraju among others.

With music scored by D Imman, the film has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and editing by Srikanth NB. The film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner AR Entertainment.

Notably, Naveen Chandra was seen earlier this year in the Tamil investigative horror series Inspector Rishiand recently in the Telugu action drama Satyabhama.