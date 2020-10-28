‘Navarasa’: Mani Ratnam, Suriya headline host of talent part of new Netflix anthology

Director Mani Ratnam

28 October 2020 12:00 IST

The nine-film anthology has been conceptualised as an initiative that will raise funds to support those in the cinema industry who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis

Netflix on Tuesday announced its next Tamil anthology, Navarasa. The nine-film anthology is based on the nine rasas (emotions) of anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

The anthology of short films was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan (co-founder, Qube Cinema) as an initiative that will raise funds to support those in the cinema industry who have been acutely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Navarasa brings together the finest talent of the Tamil film industry. In this anthology, nine filmmakers Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem lend their incredible talent to bring their distinctive perspective on each rasa.

The nine short films feature a stellar line up of over 40 cast members and several hundred creative and film technicians.

The anthology will star a host of top-line talent such as Suriya, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Rythvika, Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan and many others.

The creative community of Tamil cinema has united to send a strong message of solidarity and resilience and graciously offer their services pro-bono. They will contribute the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “We have always loved to brainstorm and come up with unique ideas to raise money for deserving causes. This time the brainstorming was for the cause of our own industry, to soothe and try and alleviate to some extent the agony of our people who had no work for months. The idea of making short films and raising money through them for this cause was born on one such brainstorming evening. We were thrilled when the idea resonated well instantly with leading directors, actors and technicians of the industry that we approached.”

The directors part of ‘Navarasa’

They added, “The idea of Navarasa was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world.”

Srishti Arya, Director, International Original Film, Netflix India said, “We’re thrilled to be the home to these nine extraordinary films. We admire how this wonderful ensemble of filmmakers and talent have joined hands to support the creative community. Navarasa is a celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the magic of Tamil cinema that we can’t wait to take to the world.”

The project is being produced under the banner of Justickets, in association with AP International and Wide Angle Creations as executive producers. All the talent and companies involved in the project have offered their services pro bono, with the sole objective of supporting the industry at large.