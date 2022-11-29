‘Nausikhiye’: Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar, Shreya Dhanwanthary star in Lionsgate India’s next

November 29, 2022 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Lionsgate India Studios on Tuesday announced its second film Nausikhiye, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Described as a comedy entertainer, the movie will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Nausikhiye chronicles the story of two wedding crashers who accidentally steal a bride, triggering a zany cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside. It is written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi.

After announcing its first film Letters to Mr. Khanna, Lionsgate Studios in India is looking forward to another exciting feature film in the comedy genre, said Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate. "We aim to explore new and exciting genres to diversify our slate of content to provide our audience with a holistic entertainment experience.

"We’re sure that this film, helmed by Santosh Singh and a stellar cast, is going to be a full-house entertainer and will be one of the many successful stories produced by the Lionsgate India Studios," Rohit added.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, managing partners - Ellipsis Entertainment, said their banner and Lionsgate India Studio’s first association together is a popcorn fest by a young team. "This is our first out-and-out comedy, which promises to travel across geographies and age groups. We look forward to regaling the audience with a fun, unpretentious comedy, which is going to be a riot to shoot,” they said.

"I'm looking forward to the blast I'm going to have shooting this mad, mad caper. Nausikhiye has a quirky charming small-town vibe, with great music, hilarious situations, and zany characters. I'm looking forward to opening my innings with Ellipsis and Lionsgate!" said Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Abhimanyu.

TVF Tripling’s Amol Parashar said he boarded the project soon after the narration of the script. “This one’s an absolute laugh riot. Comedy has been my favorite genre as an actor and viewer.”

Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992 and Chup! fame called the film her "homecoming".

"It's my third with Ellipsis. I’m super excited to be a part of this crazy comedy which had me in splits from the word go. You can't go wrong with universal entertainers, more so in these times. My audience will also get to see me in a new light unlike some of the roles I've essayed in recent times," she added.