World Environment Day :A song for the planet

Kochi-based singer and composer Lancy Hexagun, Bahrain-based musician Danny Pax, and New York-based guitarist Vinoy John, all from Kerala, founded the band Travellin Folk during the COVID-19 lockdown, with an aim to produce 50 songs during the period of isolation.

Now, the trio is set to release ‘Nature Calling’ , a song to mark World Environment Day, on June 5. They roped in their children to sing along, including Lancy’s three-year-old son Elvis Ron and seven-year-old daughter Lianne Nora. Says Lancy, “ It is important to sensitise the next generation to the importance of nurturing Nature. It is in their hands to keep the Earth going.”

The three were together in a band 20 years ago, and recently rediscovered each other through social media , each in a far off land. Lancy is lead singer, and explains the process, “I record the song and send the files to Danny and Vinoy, and they add their respective music to the piece. ”