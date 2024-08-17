National Award-winner Anand Ekarshi: It is unfortunate that ‘Aattam’ has become relevant now in today’s climate

The elation is evident in film director Anand Ekarshi’s voice as he talks about the three National Awards bagged by his debut feature film, Aattam — Best Film, Screenplay and Editing.

Made with a tight budget and a cast comprising mainly newcomers, the film, written and directed by Anand, unfolds in a drama troupe when the only woman actor in the group accuses one of the men in the group of sexual harassment. With deft camera work, nifty editing and superb lines, Anand peels off the masks of each of the men to reveal their true colours.

The award comes at a time when women all over India are on the streets, battling for safe work spaces in the wake of another horrific rape, this time of a doctor in Kolkata who was raped and murdered on the hospital premises.

Speaking to The Hindu, soon after the announcement, Anand says he is “overwhelmed by the awards.”

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you view the award for ‘Aattam,’ which discusses molestation, victim shaming, gaslighting etc. when violence against women is in the headlines again?

People have been asking me about the relevance of the movie getting this award, and the crimes that are happening against women all over the country right now; it is unfortunate that the movie has become relevant. I wish there comes a time when it not relevant any more, when such crimes don’t occur. It is wishful thinking, but it is extremely disturbing to hear this kind of news every day. I cannot claim that my movie is big enough to talk about its causes, but if it can create a dialogue on such issues, I would be happy because that is our intention; to evoke a dialogue on such issues and the many aspects of molestation and sexual harassment.

Why did you choose such a subject for your debut film? It has been explored in so many ways — some voyeuristic, some realistic, some revenge dramas, court dramas...

I have a lot of female friends and cousins in my life. My mother is right there too. This (molestation) is one thing I have been hearing directly or indirectly from them. I have read quite a bit about it as well. My goal was to talk about the myriad aspects of such a crime; to talk about the aspects that are not much discussed, in a way that is not preachy or condescending or involves any sloganeering.

What was it that they discussed with you (about molestation)?

Different kinds of molestation and how it comes from spaces that you never expect. That is the shocking part of it — when it happens in spaces or circles where you thought you were always safe. I have interacted with (such) women in shock, in disbelief…. all those experiences have contributed to this film.

How does it feel to be a National Award winner?

It feels surreal to win these awards. I never ever thought about it. It feels like a dream — that my debut film has won three National Awards. The whole team is overwhelmed! It is such a small film with so many newcomers. But it is a serious film on a sensitive topic and to realise that we got those awards on merit is surreal.

I am specially elated that we got the award for the best editing (Mahesh Bhuvanend is the editor of the film). I am glad that whoever was in the jury noticed that because the editing part was the toughest (in the making of the film). It was super challenging to edit the film with 13 characters from the first scene to the last and a chamber drama at that. I feel great!

Were you a little taken aback when the Kerala State film awards last year did not take note of ‘Aattam’?

We did not win any awards last year... that is true. It was surprising in a way. But, at the end of the day, it is a jury’s decision and I completely respect that. Right now, it feels great, to be considered on a national level. It really helps the film, especially the producer. It really encourages so many new producers to support these kind of serious films or small-scale films that are engaging. I know how euphoric and fulfilled my producer feels now.

These awards put your name among Malayalam directors such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan, Shaji N Karun and so on, who had won National Awards for their debut feature films...

There are no words to describe how I feel! Those are masters I have been following for a very long time, when I was learning filmmaking. So, to be in that list, but very far away from all that they have achieved… still to be in that list is a great feeling.

When can we expect your second film? What is it on?

I am working on a love story. I am trying to explore the dimensions of love… It is just mid-way through. The writing is going on.