Natasha Lyonne joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

Natasha Lyonne is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will be seen in Disney’s upcoming The Fantastic Fourreboot, reported Variety.

Natasha is known for TV shows such as Russian Doll and Poker Face. It isn’t confirmed who Natasha will portray in the movie.

The Fantastic Four, a comic book adventure, revolves around Marvel’s First Family. Pedro Pascal will be seen as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), and Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman). Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Other members of the ensemble are Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser and John Malkovich. TheFantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer have written the script. The film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

