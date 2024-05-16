ADVERTISEMENT

Natasha Lyonne joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

Updated - May 16, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST

‘The Fantastic Four’, directed by Matt Shakman, is set to hit the screens on July 25, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Natasha Lyonne. | Photo Credit: AP

Natasha Lyonne is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will be seen in Disney’s upcoming The Fantastic Fourreboot, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

Natasha is known for TV shows such as Russian Doll and Poker Face. It isn’t confirmed who Natasha will portray in the movie.

The Fantastic Four, a comic book adventure, revolves around Marvel’s First Family. Pedro Pascal will be seen as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), and Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman). Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

ALSO READ:Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other members of the ensemble are Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser and John Malkovich. TheFantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer have written the script. The film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US