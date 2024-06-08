ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale, Emilia Clarke and Johnny Vegas to voice Netflix’s ‘The Twits’

Published - June 08, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Directed by Phil Johnston, known for 2018’s ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’, the movie is set to release in 2025

PTI

Natalie Portman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood actors Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke and Johnny Vegas are set to voice the characters of the upcoming animated film The Twits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson to star in live-action comedy ‘Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie’

Streaming platform Netflix confirmed that Martindale, 72, will be the voice for Cocaine Bear, Vegas, 53, will voice Bleak House and Portman, 42, will feature as May December and Secret Invasion will be voiced by Clarke, 37.

Based on Roald Dahl's 1980's novel with the same name, the film will centre around Mr and Mrs Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world, who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Woman who says she is the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ sues Netflix for defamation

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city," read official synopsis.

Directed by Phil Johnston , known for 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, the movie is set to release in 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US