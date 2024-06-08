Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale, Emilia Clarke and Johnny Vegas to voice Netflix’s ‘The Twits’

Hollywood actors Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke and Johnny Vegas are set to voice the characters of the upcoming animated film The Twits.

Streaming platform Netflix confirmed that Martindale, 72, will be the voice for Cocaine Bear, Vegas, 53, will voice Bleak House and Portman, 42, will feature as May December and Secret Invasion will be voiced by Clarke, 37.

Based on Roald Dahl's 1980's novel with the same name, the film will centre around Mr and Mrs Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world, who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia.

But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city," read official synopsis.

Directed by Phil Johnston , known for 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, the movie is set to release in 2025.