Natalie Portman, John Krasinski to lead Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’

January 12, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman are set to star in filmmaker Guy Ritchie's upcoming feature film "Fountain of Youth".

Ritchie, known for movies such as "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels", "Snatch", "Sherlock Holmes" films, "The Gentlemen" and "Wrath of Man", will direct the Apple Original project from a script by James Vanderbilt.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Krasinski and Portman will play two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.

They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fountain of Youth" will be produced by Skydance Media, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.

Krasinski is currently in post-production on his latest directorial "IF", which he also wrote and produced. The film, featuring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Lou Gossett Jr and Steve Carell, will release theatrically in May.

Portman most recently starred in the comedy "May December" from director Todd Haynes. The movie also featured Julianna Moore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.