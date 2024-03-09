GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Natalie Portman divorces Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage

The couple first met on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Black Swan’

March 09, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. | Photo Credit: AP

After 11 years of marriage, actress Natalie Portman and choreographer Benjamin Millepied have officially divorced. Portman’s representative confirmed that the Oscar-winning actress quietly filed for divorce from Millepied in July in France, where the couple resided with their two children. The divorce was finalized last month.

The couple first met on the set of Black Swan, where Portman starred in the leading role that earned her an Oscar and Millepied performed as a dancer and served as choreographer. They tied the knot in California in August 2012 and have a 12-year-old son named Aleph and a 7-year-old daughter named Amalia.

Portman’s recent work includes starring in Todd Haynes’ Oscar-nominated May December, alongside Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film. Portman is also set to star in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming heist flick, Fountain of Youth and the Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake, which she is producing.

Meanwhile, Millepied recently choreographed scenes for Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster epic, Dune: Part Two and made his feature-length directorial debut in 2022 with the musical-drama, Carmen.

