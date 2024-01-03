GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

Produced by Manish Malhotra, the upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie

January 03, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

PTI
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Sharib Hashmi

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Sharib Hashmi

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi are teaming up for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's film production Ul Jalool Ishq.

ALSO READ
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s Old-World charm

It will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for 2015 film Hawaizaada. The upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie.

Ul Jalool Ishq marks Malhotra's third production after Bun Tikki and Train From Chhapraula under the banner Stage 5 Production.

Malhotra made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Bewakoofiyaan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq, Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production.

"A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri, shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsVijayVarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani," the designer-producer wrote.

Malhotra also gave a shout-out to Gulzar and Bhardwaj, who have collaborated on several films including Maqbool, Omkara, Haider and Ishqiya.

ALSO READ
The amazing art of using old Hindi film songs to steer contemporary stories 

"An honour to work with @gulzar.official for his poetic lyrics and @vishalrbhardwaj for his timeless melodies, produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production," he added in his post.

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September 2023.

The first project under Stage 5 Production is Tisca Chopra's Train From Chhapraula, starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu. The second film Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol.  

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.