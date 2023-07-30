ADVERTISEMENT

NASA launches streaming service NASA+, app update coming soon

July 30, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

NASA+ is set to be accessible through the NASA app on both iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as popular streaming platforms

The Hindu Bureau

Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

NASA (National Aeronautical Space Administration) has officially declared its plans to introduce a new streaming service named NASA+. Set to be launched later this year, NASA+ will offer a seamless streaming experience without any advertisements or subscription costs. The platform will feature live coverage of upcoming launches, a wide array of documentaries, and exclusive original series, all focused on space-related content.

ALSO READ
India joins Artemis Accords, will launch ISRO-NASA space mission to ISS in 2024, says White House

According to Marc Etkind, NASA’s associate administrator of communications, the agency aims to make space content easily accessible to everyone through its new streaming platform.

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity,” Mr. Etkind said in a statement.

NASA+ is set to be accessible through the NASA app on both iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as popular streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these platforms, the streaming service will also be available on the web through NASA’s new beta website. This revamped web experience will serve as a hub for valuable information regarding the agency’s missions, research, climate data, and Artemis updates, among other topics. To enhance user experience, the updated nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites will offer a topic-driven approach, boasting a unified search engine and integrated navigation for easy exploration and discovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US