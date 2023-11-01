HamberMenu
Naomie Harris to lead family adventure film ‘Robin And The Wood’

The actor joins Gwendoline Christie, Mark Williams and newcomer Darcey Ewart in the cast of the Phil Hawkins-directed film

November 01, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan

Actor Naomie Harris is set to headline an upcoming Sky Original adventure film titled Robin and the Hood. She joins Gwendoline Christie, Mark Williams and newcomer Darcey Ewart in the cast of the film.

Written by Stuart Benson and Paul Davidson and directed by Phil Hawkins, Robin and the Hood wrapped its principal photography this summer and is set to begin production in UK and Ireland.

“For the tenacious 11-year-old Robin (Ewart) and her loyal band of friends ‘The Hoods’, the patch of overgrown scrubland at the end of their cul-de-sac is a magical kingdom. Sticks and bin lids have become swords and shields, drones have become majestic eagles and the hippy lady in the forest (Christie) is a terrifying witch. The only thing limiting their colourful imagination is the prospect of losing their kingdom forever.

“When the slippery property developer Clipboard (Harris) turns up and dazzles the parents of the area with promises of health spas and day-care facilities, Robin and The Hood’s world is faced with an existential threat. Despite the children’s best efforts, their protests fall on deaf ears. When their parents can’t see the wood for the trees, Robin and her friends take matters into their own hands to defend their kingdom,” reads the logline reported by Deadline.

Robin and the Hood is produced by Sky, Silver Reel and Future Artists Entertainment.

