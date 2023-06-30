Nanu Kusuma captures the eternal struggle of a woman, says director Krishnegowda

June 30, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

Director Krishnegowda’s Nanu Kususma is being released in theatres on June 30. The film is based on a short story by novelist Besagarahalli Ramanna. “The film talks about change, which I believe has to start in the person first, then his home, which can transcend to a change nation/worldwide, says the director on phone from his office in Gandhinagar. “If I cannot change myself, change is impossible in society. Into this thought is weaved the story of a woman’s struggle in a patriarchal society. This story/struggle, I believe is universal.”

Nanu Kusuma is about a young, working girl who is molested and her reaction to the injustice that is meted out to her. In the course of her struggle for justice, she wonders if a woman will ever feel safe in the very society she thought she was a part of. “Many such cases are not even reported due to the fear of societal reactions, forget fighting for juctice. This is the harsh reality that we have been living with and will continue to live with until the change happens on an individual level,”

Apart from writing and directing the film, Krishnegowda, also acts in the film. “I play a father, who works in a government mortuary. Despite his meagre income, he dreams of giving his children an education and hopes to see them in white-collar jobs.”

The film is a reflection of the society we live in, says Krishnegowda. “Nanu Kusuma is a realistic film set in the lower-middle class milieu.

Greeshma Sridhar plays the protagonist in the film and shares the screen with actor Kaveri Sreedhar.

Krishnegowda started off as an actor, playing the lead in Kannada films including Arabi Kadala Teeradalli,Pandava, Kurukshetra and Bannada hejje (which won the State Award), before venturing into screenplay, direction and production. He is the founder and president of the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce.

A winner of the Karnataka Nataka Academy award, Krishnegowda credits his success to his experience in theatre. His film, Pinky Elli, was screened at film festivals in 2022 and won the best film award in BIFFes. Nanu Kusuma was adjudged the best film in BIFFes 2023 and the film was nominated for the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award 2022 and won the best film award in the Rajasthan film festival too.

