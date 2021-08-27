Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ to release on September 10

Nani in ‘Tuck Jagdish’

27 August 2021 14:32 IST

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu action-drama will premiere on Amazon Prime

Nani’s Telugu family drama, Tuck Jagadish is all set to release on 10th September, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Amazon Prime Video released a short sneak peek into the world of Tuck Jagadish, with Nani introducing his on-screen character, giving a hint of an action-packed ride.

Advertising

Advertising

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The movie stars Nani, Ritu Varma and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles, along with Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. The music is by S Thaman and cinematography by Prasad Murella.