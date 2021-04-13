Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ postponed, NTR-Koratala Siva announce pan-Indian project

HYDERABAD

13 April 2021 11:28 IST

The rising COVID-19 cases have prompted Nani-starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ to postpone its theatrical release

After director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story announced its decision to postpone the release of the film, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 16, it was the turn of Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish to follow suit.

The actor took to social media on Monday night to announce the decision. Speculations had been rife that the film, scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, might defer its date owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Shiva Nirvana-directed film also stars Ritu Varma and Jagapati Babu.

In a video, Nani stated that the film’s re-recording is in the final stages and the team is happy with the output. However, considering that the film targets the family audiences, he stated that the timing isn’t conducive to release it in theatres. He also appreciated Telugu film viewers for patronising films that released in theatres post lockdown, from Krack to Jathi Ratnalu to Vakeel Saab.

In film circles, the buzz is that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula, is also considering postponing the release date. Telugu cinema had lined up several star-studded films for summer, including Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya and Venkatesh’s Narappa. Official announcements are awaited for these films.

NTR and Koratala Siva team up

Meanwhile, there are new film announcements as well. NTR will be acting in director Koratala Siva’s new film, said to be a pan-Indian project. The duo comes together after Janata Garage (2016).

The new film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts and Kosaraju Harikrishna of NTR Arts. The project is expected to go on floors in the later half of June and aimed at releasing in theatres on April 29, 2022.