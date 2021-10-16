Movies

Nani goes for a rustic look in ‘Dasara’

The first look motion poster of actor Nani’s 29th film, titled Dasara, was unveiled on Friday. The film to be directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela has a story set in a village in Singareni coal mines in Godavarikhani. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead.

Moving away from his man next door portrayals, Nani will be seen in a massy rugged avatar in this action drama. The motion poster offers a glimpse into the rustic backdrop of the story, along with look tests that Nani and Keerthy Suresh underwent for their respective roles.

The motion poster shows Nani standing on a railway track and the core team is introduced through a goods train carrying coal. The actor speaks the Telangana dialect synonymous with Singareni and the background music incorporates a Bathukamma song.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Dasara will have music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Meanwhile, Nani’s next film Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is gearing up for theatrical release in December 2021. The film that stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads is high on visual effects and is now in post production stages.

Shyam Singha Roy has music by Mickey J Meyer and also stars Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam.


