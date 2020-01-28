Movies

Nani’s look in his 25th film ‘V’ revealed

The upcoming Telugu film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari

A day after unveiling the first look poster of Sudheer Babu in the action thriller V, the makers of the film revealed the much-awaited look of actor Nani who plays a negative character in the film. Director Indraganti Mohanakrishna who had introduced Nani to Telugu cinema through Ashta Chamma, took to Twitter to state that the actor is a superlative actor and a rare discovery!

Responding to actor Nani’s tweet that unveiled the poster, actor Sudheer Babu, who is also part of the film, commented: “Please report to the nearest police station immediately if you happen to see him somewhere. He is extremely dangerous but we know how to take care of him.”

V also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

