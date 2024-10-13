‘NaniOdela2’: Nani’s second film with ‘Dasara’ director Srikanth Odela goes on floors

We had previously reported that Telugu star Nani is reuniting with Dasara director Srikanth Odela as well as producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas for a new film. Tentatively called Nani Odela 2, the film went on floors today (October 13, 2024), on the auspicious festival of Dussehra, with a pooja ceremony.

Details regarding the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. According to a press release from the makers, the film is set to present the star in an all-new avatar, for which he will undergo a complete transformation.

Dasara, a rugged rural drama, was released in March 2023 and became a blockbuster. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Samuthirakani among others, the film told the gut-wrenching story of three childhood friends from a mining village in Telangana and their fight against an oppressive force.

Last seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani will be seen next in HIT: The 3rd Case, the third instalment in the HIT franchise, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

