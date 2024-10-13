ADVERTISEMENT

‘NaniOdela2’: Nani’s second film with ‘Dasara’ director Srikanth Odela goes on floors

Published - October 13, 2024 02:49 pm IST

 The film is set to be produced by ‘Dasar’ producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

The Hindu Bureau

Nani with Srikanth Odela | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Telugu star Nani is reuniting with Dasara director Srikanth Odela as well as producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas for a new film. Tentatively called Nani Odela 2, the film went on floors today (October 13, 2024), on the auspicious festival of Dussehra, with a pooja ceremony.

Watch: Nani on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: This vigilante film does not project the hero as a saviour

Details regarding the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. According to a press release from the makers, the film is set to present the star in an all-new avatar, for which he will undergo a complete transformation.

Dasara, a rugged rural drama, was released in March 2023 and became a blockbuster. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Samuthirakani among others, the film told the gut-wrenching story of three childhood friends from a mining village in Telangana and their fight against an oppressive force.

Last seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani will be seen next in HIT: The 3rd Case, the third instalment in the HIT franchise, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

