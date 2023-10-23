October 23, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

We had earlier reported that Telugu star Nani is once again joining hands with director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film and it co-stars Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah.

It’s now known that the film is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The makers of the film also released its first look featuring Nani in it.

With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Priyanka is starring opposite Nani for the second time after Nani’s Gang Leader (2019). The film will also mark the reunion of Nani and Vivek Athreya after Ante Sundaraniki.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will feature cinematography by Murali G, music by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Karthika Srinivas R.

Meanwhile, Nani is currently awaiting the release of his family drama Hi Nanna. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Baby Kiara, the film is directed by debutant Shouryuv. Hi Nanna will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam on December 7.