Nani to collaborate with Vivek Athreya for his 31st film

October 21, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Telugu star Nani is set to collaborate with director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film. The duo had previously worked for the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki,which had Nazriya Nazim in the female lead role.

The film is set to be bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. Tentatively titled Nani 31, the film will go on floors on October 24. Nani was last seen in the period action drama Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela. Nani starred alongside Keerthy Suresh in the film, which was set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

The actor is awaiting the release of his family drama Hi Nanna. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Baby Kiara, the film is directed by debutant Shouryuv. Hi Nanna will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam on December 7.

