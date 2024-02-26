ADVERTISEMENT

Nani teams up with Sujeeth for ‘Nani 32’

February 26, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

‘Nani 32’ is slated to release next year and more details about the film’s cast and crew are expected soon

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Nani 32’ announcement video | Photo Credit: @DVVMovies/YouTube

On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released the teaser. What came as a surprise was the official announcement of the actor’s collaboration with director Sujeeth. Tentatively titled Nani 32, the film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari’s DVV Entertainment. 

Nani took to social media to share the new film’s announcement in the form of a concept video which indicates that the film will be a story of what happens when a violent man turns to non-violence. 

Nani 32 is slated to release next year and more details about the film’s cast and crew are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, Sujeeth is awaiting the release of OG starring Pawan Kalyan. On the other hand, Nani will be seen next in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram helmed by Vivek Athreya and co-starring SJ Suryah. Priyanka Arul Mohan and Aditi Balan. 

Watch the announcement video of ‘Nani 32’ here:

