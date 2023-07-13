July 13, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

After the rustic turn in his previous film Dasara, actor Nani will be seen in a mature Telugu romance drama titled Hi Nanna (Hi dad). This will be his 30th film, written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. The title was revealed along with a brief video glimpse that shows him as a father of a six-year-old girl, played by Kiara Khanna. The film is billed as a feel-good family entertainer centred on the father-daughter relationship. The film will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. In Hindi, it will be called Hi Papa.

The poster shows the little girl perched on Nani’s shoulders giving a flying kiss to Mrunal who is standing behind them. The video introduces Mrunal as the young girl’s friend. The father, daughter and Mrunal meet for a meal, during which Mrunal introduces herself to Nani and calls him ‘Hi Nanna’.

Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who will be making his Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi will be composing for this film. Hi Nanna will have cinematography by Sanu John Varughese and is being produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala for Vyra Entertainments. Production designer Avinash Kola and editor Praveen Anthony are part of the team.

Hi Nanna is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21.

