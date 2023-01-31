Nani, Mrunal Thakur start shooting for their next Telugu film

January 31, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur have started shooting for their upcoming Telugu film in Hyderabad. Billed as an emotional family drama, the film is directed by Shouryuv.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi feliciated the muhurat ceremony of the film today in Hyderabad.

Mrunal, who has been in the limelight following her blockbuster film Sita Ramam, has been attending workshops in Hyderabad and Mumbai as a part of her preparations for the character. “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in,” the actor said in a statement.

With music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S.