Nani plays a rustic Telangana character in this Telugu film directed by Srikanth Odela

Debut director Srikanth Odela’s Telugu film Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, will arrive in theatres on March 30, 2023. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film stars Nani in a rugged character. Sporting a curly mop and tanned look, Nani speaks the Telangana dialect.

The makers of Dasara announced on Friday that the theatrical release of the film will coincide with Sri Rama Navami long weekend. The release date poster shows the actor seated in front of a poster of yesteryear actor Silk Smitha. Dasara story is set in Singareni Coal Mines, Godavarikhani, in Peddapalli district, Telangana. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab have been cast in key parts. The team includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan and cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan. The film will be edited by Navin Nooli and production design is by Avinash Kolla.

Dasara will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.