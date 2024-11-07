 />
Nani and Srikanth Odela’s next collaboration titled, ‘The Paradise’

The film has quickly become one of the most anticipated projects among fans, who are eager to see how the actor-director duo will approach this new film after ‘Dasara’

Published - November 07, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘The Paradise’

The poster for ‘The Paradise’ | Photo Credit: X/ @NameisNani

Actor Nani’s upcoming film with director Srikanth Odela has been officially titled The Paradise. Announced on November 6, the title marks the second collaboration between Nani and Odela, following their previous success with Dasara. Nani shared the news on his social media, simply captioning it, “YES. #THEPARADISE A Srikanth Odela Film.”

‘Dasara’ movie review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh lead this gritty, emotional ride

The Paradise has quickly become one of the most anticipated projects among fans, who are eager to see how the actor-director duo will approach this new film after Dasara.

Details on the storyline, supporting cast, and release date have yet to be revealed, but the announcement alone has generated significant excitement online.

In addition to The Paradise, Nani has a busy lineup ahead. He was recently seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, where he starred alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan. His upcoming projects include HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and an untitled venture currently referred to as Nani32.

Further updates on The Paradise are expected in the coming months.

