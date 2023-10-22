‘Nani 31’: SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan join cast of Nani-Vivek Athreya film

October 22, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

We had earlier reported that Telugu star Nani is once again joining hands with his Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film. Now, the makers have announced that actors Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah have joined the cast of the film.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. The makers haven’t divulged details regarding the plot of the film but some unconfirmed reports state that it will be an action entertainer.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, Nani 31 is set to go on floors on Tuesday, October 24.

Nani 31 will be Suryah’s third film in Telugu. Having starred in Mahesh Babu’s 2017 film Spyder, Suryah will soon be seen in Shankar-Ram Charan’s Game Changer. In Tamil, the actor was last seen in Mark Antonyand is currently awaiting the Diwali release of Jigarthanda Double X.

With Nani 31, Priyanka is starring opposite Nani for the second time after 2019’s Nani’s Gang Leader. Last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, she has Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Pawan Kalyan’s OGand Jayam Ravi’s Brotherin the pipeline.

