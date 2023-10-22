ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nani 31’: SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan join cast of Nani-Vivek Athreya film

October 22, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, ‘Nani 31’ is set to go on floors on Tuesday, October 24

The Hindu Bureau

Announcement posters of SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan joining ‘Nani 31’ | Photo Credit: @DVVMovies/X

We had earlier reported that Telugu star Nani is once again joining hands with his Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film. Now, the makers have announced that actors Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah have joined the cast of the film.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. The makers haven’t divulged details regarding the plot of the film but some unconfirmed reports state that it will be an action entertainer.

ALSO READ
From ‘Varisu’ and ‘Vaathi’ to ‘Game Changer’: Why Tamil-Telugu bilinguals are on the rise

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, Nani 31 is set to go on floors on Tuesday, October 24.

Nani 31 will be Suryah’s third film in Telugu. Having starred in Mahesh Babu’s 2017 film Spyder, Suryah will soon be seen in Shankar-Ram Charan’s Game Changer. In Tamil, the actor was last seen in Mark Antonyand is currently awaiting the Diwali release of Jigarthanda Double X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

With Nani 31, Priyanka is starring opposite Nani for the second time after 2019’s Nani’s Gang Leader. Last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, she has Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Pawan Kalyan’s OGand Jayam Ravi’s Brotherin the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US