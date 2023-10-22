HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nani 31’: SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan join cast of Nani-Vivek Athreya film

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, ‘Nani 31’ is set to go on floors on Tuesday, October 24

October 22, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Announcement posters of SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan joining ‘Nani 31’

Announcement posters of SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan joining ‘Nani 31’ | Photo Credit: @DVVMovies/X

We had earlier reported that Telugu star Nani is once again joining hands with his Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya for his 31st film. Now, the makers have announced that actors Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah have joined the cast of the film.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. The makers haven’t divulged details regarding the plot of the film but some unconfirmed reports state that it will be an action entertainer.

ALSO READ
From ‘Varisu’ and ‘Vaathi’ to ‘Game Changer’: Why Tamil-Telugu bilinguals are on the rise

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, Nani 31 is set to go on floors on Tuesday, October 24.

Nani 31 will be Suryah’s third film in Telugu. Having starred in Mahesh Babu’s 2017 film Spyder, Suryah will soon be seen in Shankar-Ram Charan’s Game Changer. In Tamil, the actor was last seen in Mark Antonyand is currently awaiting the Diwali release of Jigarthanda Double X.

ALSO READ
‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

With Nani 31, Priyanka is starring opposite Nani for the second time after 2019’s Nani’s Gang Leader. Last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, she has Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Pawan Kalyan’s OGand Jayam Ravi’s Brotherin the pipeline.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.