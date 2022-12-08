Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' to have India premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

December 08, 2022 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, will receive its India premiere at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the makers said on Thursday.

The Bhubaneswar-set film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will open the gala's Kaleidoscope section. It will have screenings on December 10 and December 13.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio behind the film, took to Twitter to share the announcement.

Also produced by Nandita Das Initiatives, the movie features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana stars as his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income starts to work for the very first time.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October.

The upcoming edition of the IFFK will showcase 184 movies from around 70 countries across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. The film extravaganza will be held from December 9 to December 16.