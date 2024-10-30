ADVERTISEMENT

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, great-grandson of legendary actor-politician NTR, forays into films

Updated - October 30, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Directed by YVS Chowdary, the upcoming film will feature dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, music composed by MM Keeravani, and lyrics penned by Chandra Bose, the acclaimed trio from ‘RRR’

The Hindu Bureau

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao | Photo Credit: New Talent Roads@/YouTube

Telugu cinema is about to get its fourth-generation actor from the NTR family. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who interestingly shares his name with his legendary great-grandfather, is making his foray into films.

Ramarao’s uncles and star actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram took to their X handles to share a picture of their nephew from the promo of his debut film. Further, the makers of the film also unveiled a promo video with a voiceover from the debutant.

Jr NTR on ‘Devara: Part 1’ and how Janhvi Kapoor ‘manifested’ her role in the film

The yet-untitled film is directed by YVS Chowdary, marking his comeback to direction after 8 years. Details regarding the film’s plot remain unknown at the moment.

The upcoming film will have dialogues, music and lyrics from the acclaimed RRR-trio, Sai Madhav Burra, MM Keeravani, and Chandra Bose, respectively. Also starring Veenah Rao, the upcoming film is produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the New Talent Roads@ banner.

Notably, Ramarao is the grandson of late actor Nandamuri Harikrishna and the son of late film producer Nandamuri Janaki Ram.

Check out the promo video of the film here:

