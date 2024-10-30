Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, great-grandson of legendary actor-politician NTR, forays into films

Telugu cinema is about to get its fourth-generation actor from the NTR family. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who interestingly shares his name with his legendary great-grandfather, is making his foray into films.

Ramarao’s uncles and star actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram took to their X handles to share a picture of their nephew from the promo of his debut film. Further, the makers of the film also unveiled a promo video with a voiceover from the debutant.

The yet-untitled film is directed by YVS Chowdary, marking his comeback to direction after 8 years. Details regarding the film’s plot remain unknown at the moment.

The upcoming film will have dialogues, music and lyrics from the acclaimed RRR-trio, Sai Madhav Burra, MM Keeravani, and Chandra Bose, respectively. Also starring Veenah Rao, the upcoming film is produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the New Talent Roads@ banner.

Notably, Ramarao is the grandson of late actor Nandamuri Harikrishna and the son of late film producer Nandamuri Janaki Ram.

Check out the promo video of the film here:

