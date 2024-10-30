Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, great-grandson of legendary actor-politician NTR, forays into films

Telugu cinema is about to get its fourth-generation actor from the NTR family. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who interestingly shares his name with his legendary great-grandfather, is making his foray into films.

Ramarao’s uncles and star actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram took to their X handles to share a picture of their nephew from the promo of his debut film. Further, the makers of the film also unveiled a promo video with a voiceover from the debutant.

All the best on the first of many steps Ram. The world of cinema will offer you countless moments to cherish… Wishing you nothing but success! With the Love and blessings of your great grandfather NTR garu, grandfather Harikrishna garu and father Janakiram anna, I'm sure you'll… pic.twitter.com/Op1jRr6KQ7 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 30, 2024

The yet-untitled film is directed by YVS Chowdary, marking his comeback to direction after 8 years. Details regarding the film’s plot remain unknown at the moment.

The upcoming film will have dialogues, music and lyrics from the acclaimed RRR-trio, Sai Madhav Burra, MM Keeravani, and Chandra Bose, respectively. Also starring Veenah Rao, the upcoming film is produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the New Talent Roads@ banner.

Notably, Ramarao is the grandson of late actor Nandamuri Harikrishna and the son of late film producer Nandamuri Janaki Ram.

Check out the promo video of the film here: