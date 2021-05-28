Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next Telugu film titled ‘Bimbisara’

HYDERABAD

28 May 2021 15:14 IST

The first look poster of ‘Bimbisara’ starring Kalyan Ram was unveiled on NTR’s birth anniversary

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 18th Telugu film is titled Bimbisara, with the tagline ‘a time travel from evil to good’. The title and first look poster was unveiled on Friday, to coincide with NTR’s birth anniversary.

Bimbisara will be produced by K Hari Krishna under NTR Arts banner and directed by Mallidi Vashist. The poster shows Kalyan Ram as a ‘barbaric ruler’ who holds a sword with blood stains and is perched on top of a pile of bodies. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon play the female leads.

A statement from the film unit reveals that the shooting of Bimbisara began in 2020 and the project involves graphics and visual effects: “Huge sets were erected for this film and it is going to be a big budget film in Kalyan Ram’s career.”

The filming was paused owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the unit hopes to resume work once things normalise and release the film in the second half of 2021.

The crew includes music composer Chirantan Bhatt, cinematographer Chota K Naidu, editor Tammiraju and art director Kiran Kumar Manne.