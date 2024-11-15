Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next titled ‘Daaku Maharaaj’; teaser out

We had previously reported that Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up with Waltair Veerayya-maker Bobby Kolli for a new film. The latest is that the film has been titled Daaku Maharaaj.

On Friday (November 15, 2024), the makers released a unique teaser of the film to announce the title. The video begins with a shot of a gang of dacoits riding their horses through a harsh desert, setting up the mood of the world the film promises to take us into.

“This is not a story about gods who shine their light on us. This is now a story about demons who rule darkness. It is not even the story of the Ravana who commands those demons. This is the story of a king who fought without a kingdom. This is the story of a battle axe-wielding Yamadharmaraj. This is the story of the emperor who sent shivers down death itself,” says a voiceover as we see shots of Balaiya as the titular dacoit, taking down his enemies.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol’s role as the film’s main antagonist. Daaku Maharaaj also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaisal, and Chandhini Chowdary among others.

Previously called NBK 109, the film went on floors in November 2023. With music scored by Thaman S, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Niranjan Devaramane.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, Daaku Maharaaj is set to release on January 12, 2025, during the auspicious festival of Sankranti.

Notably, with the announcement, Daaku Maharaaj has officially joined the Sankranti 2025 race. Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, and Sundeep Kishan’s Mazakaare also set to release in theatres during Sankranti in January.

