Namrata Sheth to star in Raveena Tandon starrer web series ‘Karmma Calling’

Directed by Ruchi Narain,Karmma Calling’ is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series ‘Revenge’

December 17, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

ANI
Namrata Sheth.

Namrata Sheth. | Photo Credit: namrata.sheth/Instagram

After impressing the audience with her performance in Guilty Minds, actor Namrata Sheth is all set to come up with another show in the OTT space. She will be seen playing a prominent role in an upcoming web series titled Karmma Calling starring Raveena Tandon.

Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge. While details about her character have been kept under wraps, Namrata shared, "I have signed the show, and as of now I cannot talk much about it. But yes, it is an interesting part, but the biggest highlight was to share the screen space with Raveena ma'am. It is an honour for any actor to work with her and so I find myself blessed to have gotten to see a maestro like her perform live."

Raveena will be seen in an interesting avatar in the series. As per a statement, In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain is the director.

Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. Reportedly, the series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates experiences of the Kothari family. Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

