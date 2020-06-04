‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

Filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy has just finishing writing a script, and for now is busy doing yoga. For your weekly watchlist, he shares the list of movies/series that helped him tide over the lockdown period.

One-Punch Man

It is an anime series where every emotion is beautifully weaved into the story. I particularly liked the writing because I have never seen a cool superhero like this. It also has some brilliant characters written around the hero. Normally, when you think of a superhero movie, you invariably think of the treatment given in Hollywood. But One-Punch Man is an original take on the genre and my favourite.

Fleabag

I really liked Fleabag’s characterisation. She is a flawed woman whose flaws are something that we do not often see in mainstream movies/series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a very good writer and a theatre artiste. So, naturally, she dwelt upon a lot of things pertaining to society and women when she wrote Fleabag. You could say it is a semi-autobiographical work.

Atlanta

It is about a rapper who tries to make it big. But the protagonist is a person of colour... so you imagine what all he goes through. Though the premise might sound serious, the series is a dramedy and the very definition of a laid-back watch. It is not plot-driven and follows the characters, and is something I watched recently and enjoyed. Mozart in the Jungle is another series I would recommend.

The Exterminating Angel

I remember watching this Luis Bunuel film long back. It had a deep impact on me due to the way it is structured. It truly is a work of a master. We are talking about fantasy and magical realism as a genre these days. But The Exterminating Angel, which released in the 1960s, had a fantasy element to it that left me flabbergasted.

The Blues Brothers

It is a comedy film directed by John Landis. This is one film that exploited the genre’s potential to the fullest and made me wonder about the way it was written. It is also musical, in a way, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

