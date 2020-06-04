Homing In Movies

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

The filmmaker recommends talks about his favourite shows and why ‘The Exterminating Angel’ had a lasting impact on him

Filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy has just finishing writing a script, and for now is busy doing yoga. For your weekly watchlist, he shares the list of movies/series that helped him tide over the lockdown period.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

One-Punch Man

It is an anime series where every emotion is beautifully weaved into the story. I particularly liked the writing because I have never seen a cool superhero like this. It also has some brilliant characters written around the hero. Normally, when you think of a superhero movie, you invariably think of the treatment given in Hollywood. But One-Punch Man is an original take on the genre and my favourite.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

Fleabag

I really liked Fleabag’s characterisation. She is a flawed woman whose flaws are something that we do not often see in mainstream movies/series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a very good writer and a theatre artiste. So, naturally, she dwelt upon a lot of things pertaining to society and women when she wrote Fleabag. You could say it is a semi-autobiographical work.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

Atlanta

It is about a rapper who tries to make it big. But the protagonist is a person of colour... so you imagine what all he goes through. Though the premise might sound serious, the series is a dramedy and the very definition of a laid-back watch. It is not plot-driven and follows the characters, and is something I watched recently and enjoyed. Mozart in the Jungle is another series I would recommend.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

The Exterminating Angel

I remember watching this Luis Bunuel film long back. It had a deep impact on me due to the way it is structured. It truly is a work of a master. We are talking about fantasy and magical realism as a genre these days. But The Exterminating Angel, which released in the 1960s, had a fantasy element to it that left me flabbergasted.

‘Fleabag’ to ‘Atlanta’: Nalan Kumarasamy shares his favourite web series

The Blues Brothers

It is a comedy film directed by John Landis. This is one film that exploited the genre’s potential to the fullest and made me wonder about the way it was written. It is also musical, in a way, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 4:17:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/nalan-kumarasamys-favourite-films/article31747569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY