Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy Suresh film is a sports rom com

Director Nagesh Kukunoor took everyone by surprise when he announced that he’s making a Telugu film, last year. Starring Keerthy Suresh, the film titled Good Luck Sakhi was shot extensively near Vikarabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad in summer 2019.
Produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma and presented by Dil Raju, the film is a sports rom com that unfolds in a rustic backdrop. The teaser shows Keerthy as a village girl who’s said to bring bad luck, but her destiny is poised to change as she embarks on a new journey. Jagapathi Babu features as her shooting coach while Aadhi Pinisetty is a theatre actor. Rahul Ramakrishna also stars in this film.
Good Luck Sakhi will also release in Tamil and Malayalam. The film’s crew includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Chirantan Das and editor Sreekar Prasad.
A statement from the unit reveals that barring a brief shooting schedule, the production work is complete and the team is nearly finishing the post-production.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath