Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy Suresh film is a sports rom com

The teaser of ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, Nagesh Kukunoor’s multilingual film starring Keerthy Suresh, is out

Director Nagesh Kukunoor took everyone by surprise when he announced that he’s making a Telugu film, last year. Starring Keerthy Suresh, the film titled Good Luck Sakhi was shot extensively near Vikarabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad in summer 2019.

Produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma and presented by Dil Raju, the film is a sports rom com that unfolds in a rustic backdrop. The teaser shows Keerthy as a village girl who’s said to bring bad luck, but her destiny is poised to change as she embarks on a new journey. Jagapathi Babu features as her shooting coach while Aadhi Pinisetty is a theatre actor. Rahul Ramakrishna also stars in this film.

Good Luck Sakhi will also release in Tamil and Malayalam. The film’s crew includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Chirantan Das and editor Sreekar Prasad.

A statement from the unit reveals that barring a brief shooting schedule, the production work is complete and the team is nearly finishing the post-production.