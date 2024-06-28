‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’ teaser: Suraj Venjaramoodu’s plan towards a better life leads to a comedy of errors

Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam, the platform behind series like Kerala Crime Files, Master Peace and Perilloor Premier League, has released the teaser of Nagendran’s Honeymoons, its new web series by director Nithin Renji Panicker of Kasaba and Kaaval fame. It stars National Award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu alongside Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran and Niranjana Anoop.

The teaser features Suraj trying to find his way to a better life abroad when an idea from his friend introduces him to the female leads of the series.

The rest of the cast of Nagendran’s Honeymoons includes Ramesh Pisharody, Ammu Abhirami, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth and Janardanan. With cinematography by Nikhil S Praveen, Ranjin Raj has composed music for the series and Mansoor Muthutty is the editor.

Recently seen in Nadanna Sambavam, Suraj will next be seen in Nissam Basheer’s next film and Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku. The actor is also making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran which stars Vikram as the lead.

Watch the teaser of Nagendran’s Honeymoons here: