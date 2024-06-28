GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’ teaser: Suraj Venjaramoodu’s plan towards a better life leads to a comedy of errors

The series also star Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran and Niranjana Anoop

Updated - June 28, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Venjaramoodu in a still from ‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’

Suraj Venjaramoodu in a still from ‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’ | Photo Credit: @disneyplushotstarmalayalam/YouTube

Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam, the platform behind series like Kerala Crime Files, Master Peace and Perilloor Premier League, has released the teaser of Nagendran’s Honeymoons, its new web series by director Nithin Renji Panicker of Kasaba and Kaaval fame. It stars National Award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu alongside Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran and Niranjana Anoop.

‘Adios Amigo’, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, gets a new release date

The teaser features Suraj trying to find his way to a better life abroad when an idea from his friend introduces him to the female leads of the series.

The rest of the cast of Nagendran’s Honeymoons includes Ramesh Pisharody, Ammu Abhirami, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth and Janardanan. With cinematography by Nikhil S Praveen, Ranjin Raj has composed music for the series and Mansoor Muthutty is the editor.

‘Grrr’ movie review: A forgettable attempt at blending the survival drama and comedy genres

Recently seen in Nadanna Sambavam, Suraj will next be seen in Nissam Basheer’s next film and Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku. The actor is also making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran which stars Vikram as the lead.

Watch the teaser of Nagendran’s Honeymoons here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.