Nagathihalli Chandrashekar releases his film virtually

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s India V/S England created waves because of the star cast which included Suma Latha, Anant Nag and Vasishta Simha in lead roles. The film also became the talk of the town because Vasishta had a makeover for this film, which released on January 24 worldwide. “Sadly we had to cancel the screenings in Hong Kong and Singapore in the end of February as by then COVID-19 had affected most countries. We cancelled screenings in the State too as by then people were apprehensive of being in crowded places. I felt the film’s run was stopped mid-way,” says the director who also wrote the film.

Nagathihalli released the film on Amazon Prime. “It is sad that a film, which was made for a theatre audience is now being streamed online. It is like a print journalist, who thinks of a layout, page design and puts in a lot of thought into how to display his/her story, but due to circumstances has to forgo print and think digitally. In film too we put in a lot of effort into visuals and sound design, which a small screen cannot do justice to. However, I feel this is how cinema will transition from theatre to the small screen. I believe people will need more time to recover from the fear of sitting in a theatre and watching a film.”

“My films are aimed at the entire family. India Vs England has romance, a little bit of gemmology, a patriotic song and more. Releasing the film online will make it easy for the entire family to watch the film together,” states the director.

According to him, even after April 14, people should practise caution to control the spread of the virus. “I speak to Kannadigas abroad and know they feel we are safer here as the government is strict and people are also adhering to government directives,” adds Nagathihalli. The film was streamed in India on April 3.