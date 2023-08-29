ADVERTISEMENT

Nagarjuna’s next titled ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

August 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 99th film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ is directed by popular choreographer Vijay Binni, and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi

The Hindu Bureau

Nagarjuna Akkineni in ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ | Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/YouTube

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s next is titled Naa Saami Ranga. The film is directed by popular choreographer Vijay Binni. The film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film is set to release in January, 2024.

The makers took to social media to announce the project with a glimpse of the actor’s look in the film. Nagarjuna is seen in a rugged avatar, as he takes on a bunch of goons before lighting a beedi. He is introduced as the “King”. Nagarjuna was last seen in the action thriller The Ghost.

Oscar winner MM Keeravani will compose music for Naa Saami Ranga while Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has been roped in as the dialogue writer. This is Nagarjuna’s 99th film.

