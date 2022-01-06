Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bangarraju’ joins Sankranti race

06 January 2022 15:59 IST

With ‘RRR’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’ opting out, a new bunch of Telugu films line up for theatrical release

A bunch of Telugu films are lining up for theatrical release on January 7 and the Sankranti weekend of January 14 and 15, after the news of S S Rajamouli’s RRR and director Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde deferring its proposed theatrical release owing to the third wave of COVID-19. Leading the pack among the new films lined up for release is Bangarraju starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty, directed by Kalyan Krishna. The entertainer scheduled to release on January 14 is a spin-off of Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016).

Releasing on January 7 are Atithi Devo Bhava directed by Polimera Nageshwar, starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Nuveksha, and the long-pending 1945 starring Rana Daggubati and Regina Cassandra, directed by Sathya Siva. Also throwing its hat into the ring for January 7 is Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku directed by Rathod Raams, starring Satyam Rajesh.

The Sankranti weekend will witness a bunch of films including DJ Tillu starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Vimal Krishna; Rowdy Boys starring Ashish and Anupama Parameswaran, Kalyan Dhev’s Super Machi, Ashok Galla’s Hero and producer M.S. Raju’s 7 Days 6 Nights.