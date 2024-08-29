ADVERTISEMENT

Nagarjuna joins Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’ ensemble

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The film will mark Rajinikanth’s 171st project and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Hindu Bureau

Nagarjuna in a new poster for ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Dir_Lokesh

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is set to join Rajinikanth in Coolie, one of the most eagerly awaited films, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The announcement was made on Nagarjuna’s 65th birthday, with the release of a striking character poster revealing his role as Simon.

In the monochrome poster, Nagarjuna exudes an intense presence, sporting a rugged beard, mustache, and dark-shaded sunglasses, complemented by a gold watch. The seasoned actor’s addition to the cast has already sparked excitement among fans. Kanagaraj shared the poster on social media, expressing his enthusiasm.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to be a gangster action flick, with Anbariv handling the stunt choreography. Coolie will be also a standalone project, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is set to feature music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. The film is slated for a summer 2025 release, though an official date has yet to be confirmed.

