GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagarjuna joins Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’ ensemble

The film will mark Rajinikanth’s 171st project and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nagarjuna in a new poster for ‘Coolie’

Nagarjuna in a new poster for ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Dir_Lokesh

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is set to join Rajinikanth in Coolie, one of the most eagerly awaited films, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The announcement was made on Nagarjuna’s 65th birthday, with the release of a striking character poster revealing his role as Simon.

Soubin Shahir boards the cast of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

In the monochrome poster, Nagarjuna exudes an intense presence, sporting a rugged beard, mustache, and dark-shaded sunglasses, complemented by a gold watch. The seasoned actor’s addition to the cast has already sparked excitement among fans. Kanagaraj shared the poster on social media, expressing his enthusiasm.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to be a gangster action flick, with Anbariv handling the stunt choreography. Coolie will be also a standalone project, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Upendra joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj project ‘Coolie’

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is set to feature music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. The film is slated for a summer 2025 release, though an official date has yet to be confirmed.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.